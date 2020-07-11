Norris handed three-place grid penalty for Styrian Grand Prix

SPIELBERG: Lando Norris (pix) was handed a three-place grid penalty on Friday after ignoring yellow warning flags during opening free practice at the Styrian Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver, who last Sunday became the third-youngest driver to claim a podium when he finished third in the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix, ignored the flags after Nicholas Latifi had gone off track in his Williams.

Heading into Turn Four down the back straight, the 20-year-old Briton was warned by his race engineer Will Joseph to take note of yellow flags ahead at Turn Five.

He slowed, but continued to pass Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri to the consternation of the race stewards who, after reviewing a video of the incident, gave Norris a three-place penalty and two points on his racing licence. – AFP