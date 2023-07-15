Norza to step down as BAM president after 2024 Paris Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria will step down as Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president immediately after the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Mohamad Norza added that he will also quit as Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president after the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“I have announced my intention to leave BAM immediately after Paris 2024 (Olympic Games) to the council,” he told a press conference after the BAM Council meeting here today.

Mohamad Norza has led BAM since 2017 and OCM since 2018. He will end his second term as BAM president and complete his tenure as OCM president in 2025.

He said this was to allow him to focus more on his services internationally and other personal interests.

In April, he was appointed as Badminton Asia’s honorary president for the 2023-2027 term before being recently elected as chairman of the Sports for All Committee of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

“As a good organisation, we need a succession plan, one cannot leave abruptly as the transition period needs to be seamless. We are talking about sponsorships, the structure, coaches, players and council members... I think one year is sufficient to identify the right person (to lead BAM).

“We need to get someone who can bring BAM to the next level. It is not an easy task because we are a badminton-crazy nation... everyone is focusing on what we do in BAM and the badminton scene,” he said.

He said BAM would also conduct a proper process, including consulting Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, stakeholders and sponsors in a bid to find his successor.

Mohamad Norza also hopes that the next leader will have a passion and share the same vision to ensure Malaysia remain a badminton powerhouse.

Asked if he is eyeing a post in the International Olympic Council (IOC), Mohamad Norza replied: “Well, let’s wait and see. Of course, as an administrator, you want to be part of this kind of organisation. Hopefully, I will reach there one day,” he said. - Bernama