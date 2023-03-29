Norza: Unfettered help for Zii Jia through RTG

KUALA LUMPUR: All the help needed by the national men’s singles badminton player Lee Zii Jia to face the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will be provided through the Road To Gold (RTG) programme.

Co-chairman of RTG committee Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, who is also president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), said he wants to reduce the process in helping the country’s athletes achieve success at the Olympics.

“Whatever help is needed for him in terms of training, coaching and other needs, we will provide support that is fully guided by the criteria we put in RTG,” he said at a press conference at Wisma OCM here today.

Mohamad Norza, who was asked about the speculation of Zii Jia’s return to the BAM fold after he twice met with the world number four shuttler, said RTG is ready to give every support regardless of whether the player plays under BAM or as an independent professionally.

He said that following the period for the Paris Olympics scheduled from July 26 to Aug 11 next year, he wanted to put aside any issues that could not be resolved before the Games.

“We want to make sure the athletes on the RTG list, in terms of their requirements and pathway for qualification, we will prepare and reduce the process and increase the marginal gain. So our goal as administrators, is to reduce the administrative process.

“If he (Zii Jia) feels comfortable with the way he is (his methods), for whatever is needed to achieve his KPI (main performance index), we will work with that,” said Norza who is also president of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM).

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, who is the other RTG co-chairman, said she was in contact with Zii Jia who has returned two days ago, to find a suitable time to hold a meeting.

Media reported earlier that Yeoh wanted to hold a four-eye meeting with Zii Jia once the player returns from the tournament series in Europe to help the player following the professional’s erratic performance in recent weeks.

In the meantime, she said RTG project coordinator Stuart Ramalingam had started work as soon as the announcement was made earlier this month and an announcement related to the implementation of the programme would be made after details were finalised. - Bernama