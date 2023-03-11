Nothing lost despite 'rage' at Clasico defeat: Xavi

BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez (pix) said “nothing is lost” despite the anger he felt at last weekend’s Clasico defeat, ahead of the champions’ trip to face Real Sociedad on Saturday in La Liga.

The Catalans, fourth, visit the team in fifth in San Sebastian, looking to put the painful home loss against Real Madrid behind them.

Despite dominating most of the match, two second-half Jude Bellingham strikes earned Real Madrid a 2-1 victory.

“The feeling (we have) is rage, any Barca fan would agree with me, we had the game under control,“ said Xavi.

“We did really well, but it’s about the details, tomorrow is another game... so, rage, and tomorrow another test, nothing is lost, we’re four points behind the league leaders.”

Madrid and Girona are joint top of the table and third-place Atletico Madrid could join them with a win at Las Palmas later Friday.

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was critical of his team-mates' immediate response to the defeat, saying he wanted to see more passion.

Xavi said the players had spoken about Germany international Gundogan's words but that they had not stirred internal upset.

“We did not see them as controversial, we spoke about them in the dressing room, and that’s it,“ added the coach.

“He expressed the anger that we all had inside, he said it, because his culture is different to ours... after Bayern’s defeat (by third-tier Saarbrucken in the German Cup), Thomas Mueller spoke out... it’s cultural.”

Xavi said he was happy with the Barcelona squad's focus and attitude.

“We have a very healthy and noble group, there has never been an attitude problem,“ he continued.

“I’m happy with the work and willing of everybody, from there it’s about playing well and the results.”

Xavi named Pedri in the squad to face Real Sociedad after injury, but Barcelona are still without Frenkie de Jong and Sergi Roberto. -AFP