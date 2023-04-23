Novak Djokovic to miss Madrid open due to injury

ISTANBUL: The Madrid Open announced on Saturday that Novak Djokovic, the No1 ranked tennis player in the world, will miss the event due to injury-related concerns, reported Anadolu.

“Wishing you (Djokovic) a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on court as soon as possible, Nole,“ the Spanish event tweeted.

No further details were given on the Serbian superstar’s withdrawal.

Djokovic, a three-time champion in Madrid — 2011, 2016, and 2019 — has won 22 Grand Slam titles.

Fellow 22-Grand Slam singles winner Rafael Nadal will also be absent from the Madrid Open, confirming on Thursday that he would continue to focus on fully recovering from an earlier injury.

The 2023 Madrid Open will be held on April 25-May 7. - Bernama