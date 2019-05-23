NSAM, athletes relieved over Subang shooting range reopening

PETALING JAYA: After being forced to shut down for nine months, the National Shooting Range in Subang, the training ground for our national shooters and the venue of many competitions, is operating once again.

For the national shooters, this was certainly welcomed news as they can now resume training after being forced to use the National Sports Council (NSC) shooting range in Bukit Jalil, which is smaller in size and lacking proper equipment.

What’s even more assuring over the range’s re-opening is the imminent return of shooting competitions for our national shooters to gauge their performance and progress.

National shooter Muhammad Ezuan Nasir Khan admitted that he was affected by the (range) closure, saying that he could not evaluate his own performances due to the absence of competitions.

He said shooting required its athletes to participate in competitions every month if possible to improve themselves.

“Throughout the time it (Subang Range) was shut down, selection for major tournaments was based on training performances, which is not ideal as competition pushes you to excel further.”

“This in turn had quite an impact on us (shooters). I am relieved the range is operational once more and that competitions will be held here once again for me to prepare for the SEA Games and the Asian Shooting Championships,“ Muhammad Ezuan told reporters at a Press conference held at the range.

National Shooting Association of Malaysia (NSAM) Training and Competition Committee member Datuk Musa Omar said the Subang Range was re-opened after passing a series of four inspections.

“Two days ago, we received a letter from the Selangor Police Chief informing us that we can re-open the range after being shut down for nine months following the untoward incident before that,“ he said.

“Following the incident, the police had recommended NSAM to upgrade the venue safety system such as by putting up fencing and a card entry system, besides having members and shooters register their names before being allowed to train there,“ Musa said.

The range was forced to shut down temporarily in September pending investigations into the suicide of teenager who shot himself in his college after the 19-year-old had taken along with him a pistol from the shooting range.

The first competition to be held at the range since the temporary closure will be the Selangor Shooting Championship next month. — Bernama