NSC considering making Women’s Sports Carnival an annual affair

KAJANG: The National Sports Council (NSC) will consider making the Women’s Sports Carnival an annual affair to unearth more talent at the grassroots.

Its director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail said the council appreciated that the inaugural carnival had received tremendous response from all states.

“Insya-Allah, we will look at potentially incorporating all sports, as this is only four sports, there’s many more mainstream sports and it’s turning out to be like the Malaysia Games (Sukma).

“We don’t want this to become Sukma but to remain a platform for women to meet up and train together and have fun with those from other states,” he said after the close of the 2023 Women’s Sports Carnival at Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) here last night.

Four sports were contested at the carnival, football, netball, hocket and rugby, involving 700 athletes and officials from across the country.

Also present at the event was Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh. - Bernama