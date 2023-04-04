NSC denies reports claiming ISN officials did not assist national athletes during Tokyo Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR: Media reports quoting National diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong (pix) as saying that National Sports Institute (ISN) officials did not support national athletes during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is not correct.

The National Sports Council (NSC) in a statement said there were four ISN officials providing support services to the National contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Games Village.

The NSC added that the four ISN officials were assisted by another 9 officials stationed at secretariats at various venues. There were limited numbers of officials due to the limited accredidated personnel approved by the Tokyo Olympics organising committee while only one NSC official accompanied the National contingent to Tokyo.

“The NSC is aware of Pandelela’s clarification that what was reported by the journalist was not what she had actually said or meant. Pandelela, through her Twitter account, said she did not say what was reported in the media, especially the statements involvong the ISN and NSC officials,” said the statement.

The NSC added that the journalist did not contact any of the NSC officials to seek clarification about what allegedly was said by Pandelela.

“The ISN is responsible for medical services and providing sports science support to National athletes through an allocation of RM10 million a year provided under the Podium Programme budget. The services include providing expertise and experts to prepare athletes for competitions,” said the statement. - Bernama