NEW CLARK CITY: The National Sports Council has taken full responsibility for the Malaysian contingent’s disappointing performance at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines, which draws its curtains today.

National Sports Council director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail said the overall performance had let the contingent down.

Malaysia wrapped up their campaign in fifth position on the overall medal standings with 56 gold, 58 silver and 72 bronze.

Ahmad Shapawi said only 18 of the 26 sports targetted to deliver gold managed to do so, contributing a total 50 gold medals at the regional biennial sporting event this time around. The other six were unexpected gold medals.

The failure of several sports to deliver gold, such as sailing, archery, tenpin bowling, ice skating and obstacles race, had affected the targeted overall medal count, he said at a post-competition media conference, here today.

Also present were Malaysian contingent Chef de Mission (CDM) Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin, his deputy Nurul Huda Abdullah and Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) secretary general Datuk Nazifuddin Mohd Najib.

But Ahmad Shapawi was quick to praise the encouraging performances of several other sports that had contributed gold medals.

They include artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, both of which contributed the most gold medals in the campaign (nine), athletics (five), diving, karate and lawn bowls (four each), badminton (three), he said, and also named the esports team, who delivered a gold despite competing in the games for the first time, as a worthy mention.

He also acknowledged the contributions of four sports that had delivered despite being given little attention, namely billiards and snooker, dancesport, chess and skateboard, while wushu unexpectedly delivered two gold despite not being included in the list of targets.

“Six gold medals were delivered by sports not included in the early target list. The contingent is proud of their ability to rise to the occasion and contribute gold,” he said, while adding that the NSC was taking full responsibility for the disappointing show.

“The NSC takes full responsibility over the contingent’s failure (to meet the target) this time around,” he said.

At the same time, Ahmad Shapawi singled out several national athletes, including Muhammad Haiqal Hanafi and Andre Anura Anuar (athletics) Farah Ann Abdul Hadi (artistic gymnastics) and Loh Choon How (wushu), whom he said produced excellent performances in their respective events.

Muhammad Haiqal was crowned South East Asia Sprint King after winning the men’s 100m final, while long jumper Andre Anura broke the 12-year-old national record and the 8m barrier with a jump of 8.02m.

Farah Ann, meanwhile, cemented her status as the undisputed gymnast queen in the region, winning three golds, while Loh took home two gold in wushu despite not even being in the list of targets.

In a related development, Ahmad Shapawi said more focus will be given to enhance the back up squad athletes development programme through systematic training as preparations to face several sporting events in the future.

“NSC will increase back up programmes at all levels and sport associations that are involved are to draft a more structured and effective training programme,” he said.

Hosts the Philippines emerged champions for the second time after their first in 2005, also on home soil then, after amassing an astounding 149 gold, 117 silver and 121 bronze, followed by Vietnam (98-85-105), while Thailand secured third spot (92-103-123).

The Malaysian contingent was represented by 773 athletes, competing in 52 out 56 sports in three clusters - Manila, Clark and Subic - and 339 officials.

The 2019 SEA Games, which kicked off on Nov 24, will be officially closed by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium tonight.

Vietnam will host the next SEA Games in 2021. - Bernama