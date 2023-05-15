NSFC bounce back to defeat KL City 2-1 in Super League action

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) ended a four-game winless streak after beating Kuala Lumpur City FC (KL City FC) 2-1 in Super League action at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium, Paroi, here yesterday.

Following a goalless first half, NSFC captain Mohamad Zaquan Adha Abd Radzak broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute, heading in a cross from substitute A. Selvan’in the 73rd minute.

This sparked a reaction from the visiting side, who scored from a set piece in the 84th minute, with Zhafri Yahya heading in the free kick by Paulo Josue.

Refusing to let up, K. Devan’s men went ahead again three minutes later, this time through Muhammad Safuwan Baharudin, who scored off a corner kick taken by Mohamad Zaquan.

Tonight’s result sees NSFC remain in ninth place with 13 points, while KL City FC are in sixth with 15 points. -Bernama