Local
World
Business
Sport
Lifestyle
Opinion
Berita
Images
More
Spotlight
BUZZ
True Crimes
Going Viral
Gear Up!
Supplement
Local
World
Business
Sport
Lifestyle
Opinion
Berita
Images
More
Spotlight
BUZZ
True Crimes
Going Viral
Gear Up!
Supplement
Log In
⌂
/
Sport
NSFC pulls out of Malaysia Cup as 20 player, four officials test positive for Covid
SEREMBAN: Premier League champions Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) have been forced to withdraw from the ongoing Malaysia Cup campaign after 20 of their players and four officials tested positive for Covid-19.
10- 22- 2021 06:39 PM
BERNAMApix
SUGGESTED STORIES
FESTIVE ART
3 minutes
Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin stun Indonesian world no 7 to reach Denmark Open semis
Whisky company did not apply for labelling advice from BKKM
Stern action needed against anti-vaxxers - Muhyiddin
PM to launch ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ in Kuching tomorrow
Number of abandoned housing projects provided in Parliament correct -KPKT
TODAY NEWS
1.
FESTIVE ART
2.
Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin stun Indonesian world no 7 to reach Denmark Open semis
3.
Whisky company did not apply for labelling advice from BKKM
4.
Pakatan Harapan to support proposed MA63-related constitutional amendments
5.
Stern action needed against anti-vaxxers - Muhyiddin
×