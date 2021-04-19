NSFC’s victory over Kelantan FC a big boost for Devan’s boys

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Football Club’s (NSFC) win over Kelantan FC last night has given the squad a big boost to remain at the top of the Premier League this season.

NSFC head coach K.Devan described his players’ performance as more matured now even though there were still shortcomings up front that needed improvement.

NSFC defeated Kelantan FC to 2-1 in the match played at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi with both goals contributed by team captain Mohd Zaquan Adha Abdul Radzak.

“The goals from the team captain at the beginning of the game gave the best motivation to the team in dominating the match,” he told reporters after the match.

He said the victory also made up for the disappointment of the squad after their first defeat of the season against Kelantan FC 2-3 at their home turf last week.

Devan said the rise of the NSFC would highly motivate the players for their upcoming clash against Sarawak United FC on April 24.

He added that Sarawak United FC would be their biggest challenge and NSFC must play all out to strengthen their position as the league leader.

NSFC have played eight matches so far and in top spot with 17 points, just a point above Sarawak United, who have a match in hand.- Bernama