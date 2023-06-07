NSSU reps in post-mortem session on Malaysia‘s SEA Games performance

KUALA LUMPUR: Two representatives of the Nippon Sport Science University (NSSU), Tokyo, Japan have been invited to be present in the two-day post-mortem session on the performance of the national contingent at the 2023 Cambodia Sea Games starting today to monitor the discussion session.

The National Sports Council (MSN) in a statement today said NSSU which has been adopted by Malaysia as a model in the effort to improve the country’s sports performance, was also asked to submit suggestions for sports improvement in the future.

NSSU is represented by the director of Centre for Coaching Excellence, Prof. Ito Masamitsu and Assoc. Prof Fumihiko Iwahara from the Faculty of Sport Science.

The session which involves MSN, Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM), National Sports Institute (ISN) together with a Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) panel, was also attended by its minister Hannah Yeoh, to deliberate the performance of the Malaysian contingent at the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games for two days starting today.

“The two-day session also aims to find solutions and suggestions to enhance the performance level of athletes in preparation for the 2025 Thailand SEA Games,“ according to the statement.

The 32nd Cambodia SEA Games 2023 closed on May 17 with the national contingent winning 34 gold, 45 silver and 97 bronze medals, ranking seventh out of 11 competing countries. -Bernama