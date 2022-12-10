Nur Aiman clinches red jersey after dominating climbs

RAUB: Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team (TSG) rider Muhammad Nur Aiman Zariff made amends for a mistake in yesterday’s opening round of the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2022 by claiming the red jersey (King of the Mountain) in Stage Two here today.

What’s more interesting is that today’s stage, the longest at 178.9 kilometres (km) from Kuala Klawang to Raub, saw Nur Aiman wresting the jersey from his teammate Jambaljamts Sainbayar after dominating the climb zones in Petaseh and Bukit Damar.

That was enough for Nur Aiman to take the red jersey with 17 points overall.

“Alhamdulillah, I’ve been eyeing the red jersey since yesterday. Just that I made a mistake yesterday.

“I improved today and managed to claim the red jersey. InsyaAllah I will try to defend it until the end of this year’s edition,” he told reporters at the finish line.

Nur Aiman, who also won the gold medal at the Hanoi SEA Games in May, intends to hold on to the red jersey in tomorrow’s 123.7-km Stage Three from Putrajaya to Genting Highlands.

“I will try to gain more points from the two early climb zones (in Tekali and Look Up Point Ampang).

“I will try to break away early like today. I want to take the points from these two climb zones to be in a comfortable position (in the race for the red jersey),” he said. - Bernama