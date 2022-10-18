Nur Aiman wins red jersey second time in a row

LANGKAWI: Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team (TSG) ace Muhammad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff proved that he is in a class of his own when he retained the red jersey (King of the Mountain) in the final stage of the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2022 today.

Stage 8 today involved a 115.9-kilometre loop of Kuah town.

The 25-year-old first donned the red jersey in Stage 2 - from Kuala Klawang in Negeri Sembilan to Raub, Pahang - and held on to it for the next six stages, culminating in today’s final stage for a total of 29 points.

This is his second consecutive red jersey, having achieved the feat in the 2020 edition with Team Sapura Cycling (TSC).

“Alhamdulillah, I managed to retain the red jersey for the second straight edition and also never relinquished it since clinching it in Stage 2 of this year’s edition although there were many challenges along the way.

“This is historic... a Malaysian winning the red jersey twice in a row and it’s more meaningful because, despite the presence of six WorldTour teams, I still managed to do it on home soil,” said Muhammad Nur Aiman, who is the first Malaysian rider to be crowned King of the Mountain since the inception of the LTdL in 1996.

Earlier, TSG also clinched the white jersey (Best Asian Rider) through Mongolian Jambaljamts Sainbayar, in addition to being crowned the best Asian team. - Bernama