Nur Amirul takes King of the Mountain title from TSG teammate

KOTA BHARU: Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team (TSG) cyclist Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki proved he was in a class of his own when he took the polka dot jersey (King of the Mountain) in the second stage of Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2023 today.

The 31-year-old dominated both category four mountain zones in Setiu and Pelong in the 182-kilometre (km) race, earning four points and snatching away the King of the Mountain title from teammate Muhammad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff, who currently has three.

“Today we planned to make a breakaway, at the very least it would shake things up in the mountain zone. Thankfully it went well.

“Tomorrow there’s a long mountainous route. If possible, should there be a breakaway, don’t let those who have points earn more and that was our plan today, which was successful,” he said after the race.

Nur Amirul added that he wanted to fully focus on the 193.1 km third stage race from Jeli to Baling, which has four moutain zones, Jeli, Puncak Titiwangsa, Seri Banding and Sungai Rui, so that he can hold on to the King of the Mountain title.-Bernama