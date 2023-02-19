Nur Azmi replaces Ali Rustam as MAKAF chief

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Karate Federation (MAKAF) secretary-general Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad (pix) has been ‘promoted’ to president of the governing body for the 2023-2027 term.

He replaces the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam who is the incumbent after winning unopposed at the 37th MAKAF Congress today.

Mohd Ali, who led the federation for 13 years, decided not to defend his position after being elected as a member of the World Karate Federation (WKF) executive committee last October.

Commenting on his victory, Nur Azmi said it was a great responsibility, to continue the legacy of Mohd Ali who has led MAKAF with distinction to achieve success at various international levels over the years.

“Thanks to Tun who has helmed MAKAF with a distinguished record. I hope all affiliates will work closely and help me to lead MAKAF towards excellence.

“My main focus at the moment is to ensure that we win gold at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games in September and emerge as overall champions of the Cambodian SEA Games in May,” he said.

He said as soon as the new head coach from Egypt, Tamer Abdelraouf Mohamed Mourssy, submits his report at the end of this month, MAKAF will start a development programme to ensure continued success at the 2027 SEA Games which will be hosted by Malaysia.

Nur Azmi said MAKAF will also organise the Asian Karate Federation (AKF) Championships involving 1,250 participants from 45 countries and the election for the leadership of the Asian governing body in Melaka this July.

Meanwhile, Mohd Ali in his speech, hoped that Nur Azmi would shoulder the responsibility well.

“MAKAF has achieved various successes at the international level, from Southeast Asia to the World stage, only the Olympic medal remains elusive for us. Nur Azmi has a tough task ahead of him, I hope this new line of leadership can carry out its duties well,” he said.

Earlier, Mohd Ali launched the book ‘Impressions of 31st SEA Games’ which is an initiative of Nur Azmi, who was also head of the Hanoi SEA Games Contingent, recounting the moments and experiences of the national contingent games last May.

MAKAF leadership line-up for 2023-2027:

President: Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad

Deputy President 1: Datuk Vincent Chen Chee Hong

Deputy President 2: Datuk Lau Puan Long

Vice-President 1: M. Panneerselvam

Vice-President 2: Datuk P. Arivalagan

Vice-President 3: Datuk Jake Jikulin Nointin

Vice-President 4: Shamsudin B. Shaik Ali Sayabo

Vice-President 5: V. Wrickrama Suriya

Secretary: Mohd Razlan Shah Bin Mohamad Rabii

Treasurer: Tan See Toh

Executive Council Members: K. Anathan, P. Thennavan, Cherina Chiew Hooi Jieh, Chin Chee Fei, Yong Wi Long, Aswadee Taba, Julian Chin, S. Sukumaran, V. Chanthiran and K. Mahenthran. - Bernama