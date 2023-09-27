Nur Shazrin hopes her feat will motivate others in M'sian camp

HANGZHOU: Sailor Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif (pix) hopes that her success in clinching Malaysia’s first gold at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games will further spur other national athletes to win more medals for the country.

Nur Shazrin, who triumphed in the women’s ILCA 6 event today, said she had not expected to emerge as Malaysia’s first gold medallist when she arrived at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre, more than 170 km from here.

Nur Shazrin, 25, took gold with 25 penalty points after 11 races as of yesterday, as the final race today was cancelled due to a lack of winds at Dongqian Lake.

“Actually, I was hoping that today’s race would go on in order to see the full results. The wind conditions there were difficult to read and the waves were strong. Sometimes there were strong winds but they would just disappear.

“Although I did not get the top spot in several races, my strategy to prevent the main challengers from overtaking me paid off. I would like to dedicate this medal to all Malaysians,” she said.

The victory has secured Nur Shazrin a ticket to Paris 2024, ensuring she will make her third Olympics appearance next year.

She is hoping for better preparations for the Olympics this time, as the games are less than a year away.

“Among other things, I hope to be sent for training in Europe, especially in Portugal. We have trained in Portugal before, and the conditions there were good for improving performances,” she added. -Bernama