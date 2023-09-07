Nuralif fires 71 to lead five from Malacca into National Finals of PNAGS

PETALING JAYA: The Crocodile and Rocky courses of A-Famosa Golf Resort saw five players qualifying for the National Finals of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS).

In the Malacca leg of PNAGS, three-handicapper Nuralif Mohd Zahari fired an amazing 71 with 34 on the first nine and 37 on the second to clinch the A Medal.

Lucas Lee Yung Jin (Hcp 2) settled for second spot after returning 36-38 for 74 to push former national footballer Azmi Mahmud into third placing on countback. Azmi also scored 74.

The B Medal went to Md Kassim Mat Adam who carded 37-34 for 71. The eight-handicapper was tied with Muhamad Amir Luqman Rohaidi (Hcp 8) but won on countback. Third placing went to Ifan Kashfi (Hcp 8) who shot 37-37 for 74.

Medal C, D and E were won by Zaily Jamaluddin (Hcp 13), Ramlan Mohd Nasir (Hcp 16) and Wan Pahizan Wan Abd Kadir (Hcp 21). They all returned scores of 67.

The five medal winners from Malacca will vie for the right to represent the country at the World Final of World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC).

Five national winners will get to don national colours at the all-expenses paid WAGC World Final in Phuket, Thailand from Nov 4 to 11.

PNAGS is sanctioned and licensed by the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) and the Youth and Sports Ministry. It is supported by Tourism Malaysia and Tourism Selangor Sdn Bhd

Perodua is the title sponsor of PNAGS, while the co-sponsors are Panasonic, Srixon, Skechers, Spectrum Outdoor, Les Copaque Production Sdn Bhd and VIN Distribution.

The other sponsors are Gatorade, Bleu, Wonda Coffee, Sting, Iroas, Hall of Fame, Hospitality 360, Biscochiz, Jakes Charbroil, Biogrow, SweatSPA, Munchy’s, Nunature, Danson Chocolates, theSun and Clubhouse.