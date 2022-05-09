Nurshamil’s goal enough for Kelantan FC to sink TFC II

KUALA TERENGGANU: Skipper Nurshamil Abd Ghani’s first-half goal was enough for Kelantan FC to edge 10-man Terengganu FC II (TFC II) 1-0 in a Premier League match at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium here tonight.

With both teams going at it right from the first whistle, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock in the 29th minute when Nurshamil let fly a screamer from outside the box after receiving a pass from Indonesian import Nataneal Ringo.

Things got worse for TFC II when defender Argzim Redzovic was shown the red card by referee Muhammad Khairulsyahmi Ahmad Khalidi for a foul on Nataneal.

Kelantan FC, however, failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage and, in fact, it was TFC II who nearly got the equaliser.

Luckily for Kelantan FC, goalkeeper Nik Mohd Amin Ahmad managed to push away Jordan Mintah’s attempt in the 82nd minute.

The slim win sees Kelantan occupy second spot in the 10-team standings with 18 points while TFC II are fifth with 10 points. - Bernama