Nurul Izzah, Anis Amira bow out early from 2023 World Track Cycling Championships

KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s track cyclists, Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri and Anis Amira Rosidi failed to go beyond the qualifying round of the women’s elite sprint event at the 2023 World Track Cycling Championships in Glasgow today.

Nurul Izzah clocked 11.183 seconds (s) to finish in 31st place while Anis Amira, finished with a time of 11.410s came, 33rd out of 36 riders in the event that was won by British cyclist Emma Finucane with a time of 10.234s.

The top four finishers automatically advance to the second round, while fifth to 28th placed riders qualified for the first round of the event, held in Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

The eight-day competition, which started on Aug 1, will end this Wednesday (Aug 8). - Bernama