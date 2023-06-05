Obstace race events contribute Malaysia’s first medals in Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH: Obstacle race events contributed Malaysia’s first medals at the 2023 SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, today.

Wan Athirah Hidayah Ahmad Fuzli contributed the country’s first medal when she shared the bronze in the women’s individual event with Anggun Yolanda Samsul Hadi despite losing to Indonesian participant in the bronze medal decider.

Wan Athirah Hidayah recorded a time of 41.724 seconds (s) while Anggun clocked 39.598s.

Meanwhile, despite having to share the bronze medal, Malaysia’s representative in the men’s individual event, Yoong Wei Theng still won the race by defeating host athlete Ol Saoheang.

Wei Theng who completed every obstacle without any hitches in the 100 metre race recorded a time of 28.234 second (s).

Mark Julius Malabriga Rodelas of the Philippines emerged as the champion by recording 25.194s, beating his teammate, Kevin Jeffrey Dador Pascua (26.814s).

Wei Theng admitted to being surprised by the incident where Saoheang fell at the second hurdle in today’s event.

“When he fell, I was surprised but I kept going to complete the race without getting distracted and losing focus,” he said.

Wan Athirah Hidayah, meanwhile, admitted to faltering in the last 70 metres (m) which gave an advantage to her opponent to overtake her.

However, she hopes to improve her performance and come back stronger in the team competition against Cambodia tomorrow.

-Bernama