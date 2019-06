KUALA LUMPUR: The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) has today suggested the setting up of a crisis management committee to tackle problems arising in national sports associations.

Its president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the proposal cropped up following the internal crisis being experienced by the Malaysia Karate Federation (MAKAF).

He said the proposal was also agreed to by Youth and Sports Ministry secretary general Dr Waitchalla R. R. V. Suppiah, National Sports Council (MSN) director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail and National Sports Institute (NSI) chief executive officer Ahmad Faedzal Md Ramli.

“We have discussed the matter and we have all agreed that the proposal must be implemented. Datuk Nazif (Mohd Nazifuddin Najib) will be in contact with them.

“We (OCM) will set up the committee soon,” he told reporters after chairing the OCM executive board meeting here.

Mohamad Norza said that internal crisis was not only being experienced by MAKAF but would also be faced by other national sports associations.

“We don’t want those problematic associations to see the OCM, then go to the ministerial level and then there are those who go up to the minister’s level.

“To me, all of us as stakeholders should sit together and look into this matter in a manner where everyone can make a decision together,” he said.

Mohamad Norza said that, other than OCM, ministry and other related stakeholders, the committee would also comprise the Sports Commissioner who had the power on the progress and administration of a national sports association.

Last Sunday, 12 MAKAF affiliates had voiced their loss of confidence at the executive council of the body headed by Tan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam over numerous issues related to the sport of karate-do, since February last year.

Among the issues were allegations of abuse of the federation’s fund for personal interests and the failure of MAKAF to help national athletes who qualified to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Twelve of the 22 MAKAF affiliates, including Shin Ryu Karate-Do Association, Hayashi Ha Karate-Do Association of Malaysia, Goju Kai Karate-Do Malaysia Association, Royal Malaysian Police Sports Council and several state karate associations, held an Extraordinary General Meeting to launch a no-confidence vote against the executive council in Ipoh recently.

For the record, Tan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam is MAKAF president since 2010, and at last year’s Annual General Meeting, he continued his leadership after defeating challenger, Datuk Clement Soo. — Bernama