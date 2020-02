SINGAPORE: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), and the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA), formally congratulate France for having officially legalized the sport of mixed martial arts in the country.

France’s Minister of Sport, Roxana Maracineanu, and the French National Olympic Committee assigned the Fédération Française de Boxe (French Boxing Commission) to oversee and supervise the sport of mixed martial arts in the country for the first year.

Prior to this announcement, GAMMA had already been in various discussions and meetings with France’s mixed martial arts key stakeholders and the Ministry of Sport on how to move forward in the development of mixed martial arts in the country. All parties expect more work to be done, as further details are ironed out and the decision to legalize the sport of mixed martial arts in France is completely ratified.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “As the leader of the world’s largest martial arts organization, ONE Championship, I would like to personally congratulate the entire mixed martial arts community in France. France is a beautiful country with a rich history of martial arts, and some of the most talented martial arts athletes in the world. I am excited about the possibilities the future holds. Now we can focus on properly building young amateur talent from the grassroots in France, guiding and nurturing their careers towards becoming esteemed professionals in mixed martial arts. Together, we can achieve a brighter future for our community and all who share our passion for this incredible sport.”

Alexander Engelhardt, President of GAMMA, stated: “This development is yet another significant step towards achieving our goal of earning international recognition for mixed martial arts as an Olympic sport. This is a huge milestone in the history of the sport of mixed martial arts in France. Mixed martial arts athletes in France will finally receive the honour and privilege of being able to compete at home, in front of their fans and countrymen on French soil. GAMMA, the official world governing body for amateur mixed martial arts, wishes all the best to all the athletes, participants and fans of MMA in France. We will continue to provide our unwavering support for the growth of amateur mixed martial arts in France, for the betterment of all athletes.”

GAMMA provides a safe and competitive platform to build and develop the amateur mixed martial arts scene, carving a path of success for athletes who one day aspire to become professional mixed martial artists.

Based in Amsterdam, GAMMA is a non-profit organization founded in 2018 made up of thought leaders and pioneers in mixed martial arts across five continents with decades of experience in the sport. GAMMA is headed by its President, Alexander Engelhardt, and its members are made up of national federations across over 60 countries.

GAMMA’s objective is to obtain international recognition for mixed martial arts as an Olympic sport, in order to give all amateur mixed martial artists the platform and opportunity to fulfil their dream of competing on the Olympic stage.

