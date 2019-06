BANGKOK, Thailand: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), recently held a Media Open Workout, Tuesday, 18 June at Petchyindee Gym featuring ONE Championship superstar Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy of Thailand. Sorgraw Petchyindee Academy was also in attendance at the Media Open Workout as a special guest.

Petchmorakot is scheduled to face kickboxing legend Giorgio “The Doctor” Petrosyan of Italy in a ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Quarter-final contest at ONE: MASTERS OF DESTINY, set for 12 July at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Ticket information for ONE: MASTERS OF DESTINY is available at www.onefc.com.

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy, ONE Athlete, stated: “I am both a warrior and a man of honor. For me, fighting is my life and my passion. To be able to step into the ring with the world’s best, and to test myself and my skills, that is all I can ask for. Giorgio Petrosyan is a legend, and it is an honor to be facing him in battle. Our first fight was the toughest in my career. I learned many things about myself in this fight and I vow to come back a better fighter. I am going into this bout with my heart and body ready for war. I am thankful for all the support Thai fans have given me. They give me strength and power. I will do my best to bring glory to my country.”

“This time, I will come better prepared with more knowledge of the kickboxing ruleset. Giorgio has had more experience in kickboxing bouts, and he’s very well known. Having fought him firsthand, I know exactly how great his skills are. This is not going to be an easy fight. I expect it to be another hard battle. But with the power of the Thai people behind me, I will claim victory in this bout. I want to thank ONE Championship for the opportunity to compete in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.”

Hailing from Ubon Ratchathani in Thailand’s northern Isan region, Petchmorakot has already defeated some of the biggest names in Muay Thai, claiming multiple Muay Thai Championships in the process. Petchmorakot has claimed Lumpinee Stadium World Championships in two divisions, as well as a WMC Muay Thai title, in a career spanning almost 200 professional bouts. Incredibly, he is still only at the beginning of his career, and now he hopes to attain international glory on the global stage of ONE Championship.