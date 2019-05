SINGAPORE: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced that it has launched ONE Studios, the TV and film production division of ONE Championship. ONE Studios is set to deliver high-quality and compelling television programs and feature films starring ONE athletes.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “Today I am thrilled to announce the launch of ONE Studios, the movie and TV division of ONE Championship. There are so many amazing and inspiring stories to tell. We will make world-class blockbuster movies and TV shows for the world. We have been working on our first movie project over the last several months, and I will make a huge announcement soon.”

“As the leader of ONE Championship, my job is to serve our athletes by giving them the brightest futures possible. There will now be more opportunities than ever for our athletes to achieve the life of their dreams, especially after they retire. Unlike our global competitors who sell fights, ONE Championship is on a mission to unleash real-life superheroes who ignite the world with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration. We don’t sell fights. We build heroes. ONE Studios will be a major platform for our heroes throughout their careers to spread their messages and inspire the world. My dream is to create the next generation of heroes around the world like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jackie Chan.”

“Ultimately, our formula for success is infinitely scalable across the world. Every country needs values, heroes, and stories. Through the power of media and the magic of storytelling, our mission is to unleash real-life superheroes, celebrate values, ignite dreams, inspire nations, and change the world.”

From visionary epics to blockbuster feature films all developed by the company’s world-class team of filmmakers and producers, ONE Studios aims to deliver the very best in digital entertainment to audiences around the globe.

ONE Studios will distribute content globally via digital partners such as Netflix, YouTube, Facebook, and Amazon, among others, as well as to existing 140+ TV broadcast partners around the globe.

