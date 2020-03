SUSPENSION of events with live audiences will take immediate effect until May 29, 2020

SINGAPORE: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has announced that it will immediately move to closed-door, audience-free events. All scheduled events with live audiences for ONE Championship will be suspended until at least May 29, 2020 due to the extraordinary Covid-19 global situation.

Global broadcast shows behind closed doors will commence in Singapore with an initial schedule of April 17, April 24, May 1, and May 8. Bout cards will be announced shortly, and additional dates will be added in the near future. The new world apex of martial arts events, ONE Infinity 1, is currently slated to take place on May 29, 2020 in Manila, Philippines, but is subject to change if the coronavirus situation deteriorates.

In addition to the announced event schedule revisions above, the ONE Esports Dota 2 Jakarta Invitational on April 18-19 will now be moved and combined with the recently announced ONE Esports Dota 2 Indonesia Invitational on November 23-29. Additionally, the ONE Esports Dota 2 Regional Qualifier in Jakarta on March 14-15 will be moved to a studio-only, streamed event across various platforms. Streaming details can be found here: https://www.oneesports.gg/watchIDQ

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “Bar none, the safety of our fans, athletes, staff, partners, and the public is the highest priority for ONE Championship. We are operating in truly extraordinary times, but my team and I remain committed to providing the best sports and entertainment action available anywhere on global broadcast today. For the millions of fans at home around the world, the show will go on from the comfort and safety of your living room. ONE Championship will continue to thrill you with the greatest martial artists on the planet and inspire you with their incredible stories.”

ONE Championship looks forward to resuming events with live audiences once the global health and safety situation improves.