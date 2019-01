ONE Championship has made another stellar addition to its world-class leadership team.

The world’s largest martial arts organization welcomes Meghan Jenkins, who was formerly the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Vice President, Head of Strategy.

Her new role as Vice President International, which commences in March 2019, will see her in charge of ONE’s growth internationally, including new markets and TAM expansion.

In a short statement, Jenkins said she is thrilled by this opportunity and will help elevate the ONE brand to greater heights.

“I am thrilled to be joining ONE Championship. My experience over the last decade working to build the NBA into a global sports leader will be invaluable as I embark on this new challenge and help take ONE Championship to the next level,” she said.

“Having spent the last few years focused on identifying opportunities across the Asia Pacific region, it is clear to me that there is significant untapped potential in Asia’s massive and growing sports media market and ONE Championship is uniquely positioned to capture a large portion of it.”

Jenkins’ expertise will be valued greatly at The Home Of Martial Arts, as the promotion is set up for its biggest year yet, with a total of 45 live events.

The 45-event schedule was announced by Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, on New Year’s Day.

“I look forward to joining Chatri and the rest of ONE’s leadership team as we work to build ONE Championship into a global sports powerhouse,” Jenkins added.

This year, ONE will hold live events in three new countries — Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam.

Tokyo will play host to two action-packed cards, including ONE: A NEW ERA on 31 March and ONE: GREATNESS UNLEASHED on 13 October.

The organization’s inaugural event in Vietnam, ONE: IMMORTAL TRIUMPH, will take place in Ho Chi Minh on 6 September, while South Koreans can expect a top-notch affair in Seoul with ONE: HOME OF HEROES on 20 December.