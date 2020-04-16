ONE Championship partners with global citizen to livestream ‘ONE World: Together at Home’

ONE Championship has once again teamed up with longtime partner Global Citizen as an official broadcaster of the latter’s One World: Together At Home mega-event.

The eight-hour audience-free concert will provide entertaining and informative content to fans all over the world to support frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Together At Home” airs live on Sunday, April 19 at 2:00AM MYT on ONE Championship’s ONE Super App and official Facebook page. If you miss the live broadcast, you can watch the replay in the 24 hours following the show on the same platforms and ONE’s YouTube channel.

The concert features several international superstars like Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Billy Ray Cyrus, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Celine Dion, Elton John, Jack Black, Jeniffer Lopez, John Legend, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, and Usher, to name a few.

Hosted by late-night television hosts Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel, and curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, “Together At Home” will help raise funds for the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic — on top of the US$35 million (RM152.3 million) that has already been raised.

Besides the award-winning celebrity lineup, ONE’s martial arts heroes Vitor Belfort, Brandon “The Truth” Vera, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, Alain “The Panther” Ngalani, “Unstoppable” Angela Lee, Christian “The Warrior” Lee, Giorgio “The Doctor” Petrosyan, “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan, and Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen, and ONE Championship Vice President Miesha Tate will host a Q&A session to help fans with any questions about health and fitness.

The Home Of Martial Arts will donate 10 percent of all net proceeds from its new online merchandise store, ONE.SHOP, to WHO’s COVID-Solidarity Fund and other local community organizations to help those impacted by the outbreak.

In addition, the store also features two limited edition tees, and 100 percent of proceeds from those exclusive shirts will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Global Citizen and ONE Championship’s mission is to make a difference in the world on global issues such as education, food & hunger, health, and gender equality.