ONE Championship raises US$70 million amid global recession

SINGAPORE: On Monday, 15 June, ONE Championship announced that they raised US$70 (RM299 million) million from investors in their latest round of funding.

The Singapore-based martial arts organization, which is backed by the likes of Sequoia Capital, attributed the US$70 million (RM299 million) to new and current investors from Silicon Valley.

“I am full of gratitude for this strong vote of confidence amidst the worst global economic crisis in 100 years,” said Hua Fung Teh, Group President of ONE Championship.

During global recessions, it’s not often that investors shell out such cash. But ONE has had a strong presence in the market since its inception in 2011, and just last year they were valued at US$1 billion (RM4.27 billion). The year before that they raised US$166 million (RM709 million) with the help of Sequoia Capital.

Their 2020 investments come after an already successful first quarter. Tubular Labs revealed that ONE ranked fourth in Tubular’s sports category with 5.6 billion cross-platform online views in 2019. The only sports organizations to surpass them were the NFL, NBA, and WWE. Even North America’s UFC came in just below ONE with 3.8 billion cross-platform online views.

With their latest round of investments a success and their online viewership growing, the largest martial arts organization in the world now has US$364 million (RM1.5 billion) in capital and has recently reorganized their workforce for an even more effective future.

“With 9 figures of cash on the balance sheet and a streamlined organization, ONE Championship looks forward to continuing to delight our fans around the world with more heroes and new experiences for many years to come,” Hua Fung Teh said.