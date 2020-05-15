ONE Championship ranked fourth most-watched online sports media property

FOR ONE Championship, 2019 was indeed a special year.

The Home Of Martial Arts assembled its most action-packed scheduled since its inception in 2011, putting out an astonishing 39 events made up of 21 blockbuster cards, 12 ONE Hero Series spectacles, and eight ONE Warrior Series shows.

On top of that, the organization introduced three impressive eight-man tournaments in two disciplines: the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix and Flyweight Grand Prix (in mixed martial arts) and the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

With multiple back-to-back high caliber events, it was no surprise to see ONE ranking fourth in terms of cross-platform views in 2019, totaling up an impressive 5.6 billion views across several online platforms, steamrolling past the likes of UFC, F1, and the UEFA Champions League.

The research conducted by Tubular Labs – the world’s leading global data and analytics provider for online media viewership across platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram – saw WWE finish on top with 14.6 billion views, ahead of NBA with 10.3 billion views and the NFL, who came in third at 6 billion views.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong took to his official website to share his delight, admitting that he never envisioned how much reach the organization would have.

“I am excited to announce that ONE Championship ranked #4 in the world out of 5,000+ sports media properties in 2019 in terms of online viewership numbers,” he said.

“When I started ONE Championship 8.5 years ago, I could never have imagined this extraordinary adventure in a million years. In the early days, all of the haters, doubters, and naysayers told me that I was crazy, stupid, or foolish.

“My team and I faced thousands of rejections after rejections, and failures after failures in the first 3 years. No one would give us a break. Today, ONE Championship is Asia’s largest global sports media property with a broadcast to over 150+ countries around the world. It has broken all records as the world’s fastest-growing global sports media property in history – full stop.”

With a burning desire to succeed at all costs, Sityodtong has transformed ONE from a humble promotion to a world-leader in martial arts.

Though the COVID-19 global pandemic has temporarily halted ONE’s quest to assemble another magnificent year, Sityodtong believes the organization will continue to break barriers in 2020.

One perfect example of that is when ONE announced that they would be producing The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition slated for the fourth quarter of this year.

“Our mission is to unleash real-life superheroes who ignite the world with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration. I pour my everything into every day because I want to make a positive impact on billions of lives, and change the world for the better,” Sityodtong said.

“I want to inspire the world to dream more, do more, and be more in life. Mark my words. My team and I are just getting started. Chase your greatness. Live your dreams. #WeAreONE.”

