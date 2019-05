SINGAPORE: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has increased requirements and standards for the ONE Agent Certification program. The ONE Agent Certification was originally created to establish uniform standards of eligibility and conduct for all Agents, Managers, and/or Advisors seeking to work with ONE athletes. This program ensures that minimum requirements are met and maintained before an Agent, Manager, and/or Advisor is eligible to work with a ONE athlete.

All Agents representing any ONE Championship athlete must be accredited with the ONE Agent Certification. ONE Championship reserves the right to revoke or deny the accreditation of any agent at its sole discretion.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “At ONE Championship, we are always upgrading and improving all of our systems and processes across the company to ensure a healthy ecosystem for all parties. For as many decades as I can remember, agent and manager fraud has always been a big problem in Asia. ONE Championship aims to create a healthier, happier, and safer environment for our athletes both in and out of the arena.”

ONE Championship’s goal is to allow each athlete the opportunity to select a certified ONE Agent who has agreed to abide by specific rules and regulations in representing or advising athletes honestly, competently, loyally, and zealously.

The ONE Agent Certification strives to allow each athlete the opportunity to make better-informed decisions about their careers, empowering each athlete by making available a comprehensive disclosure of facts relevant to the ability of a professional to serve as a fiduciary representative or advisor, and by regulating the conduct of each individual engaged in the functions of an agent or advisor or in recruiting and providing services for athletes.

In addition, the ONE Agent Certification ensures uniformity and consistency in the rules and standards applicable to athlete agents, whose business activities are often national or international in scope, notwithstanding the different laws, rules, and regulations of the many national, state, and local jurisdictions that might otherwise govern these activities.

Another function is to provide athletes, athlete agents, and/or advisors with fair, cost-effective and expeditious procedures for privately resolving any disputes concerning business relationships, transactions or contractual obligations.

Qualifications and Eligibility Criteria:

>> You must meet the following minimum requirements in order to be certified as a ONE Agent:

>> Currently a resident in Asia for at least one (1) year

>> No prior criminal record

>> No history or current ongoing matters of legal or lawsuit activity with any athlete

>> A minimum of 10 years of related experience in the martial arts industry

>> Must possess a College or University Degree

If you are interested in becoming an accredited athlete agent for ONE Championship athletes, please email info@onefc.com for more details.

