One Cochrane Ace of Aces on Sept 15

KUALA LUMPUR: The 30th Edition of the One Cochrane Ace of Aces Championship, a familiar tournament on the schedule of golfers who have scored a hole-in-one and registered with the Golf Malaysia Hole-in-one Club, is set will be held on Sept 15 at The Mines Resort & Golf Club here.

With over 24,000 hole-in-one scorers registered with the club and the Covid-19 pandemic delaying the announcement of the tournament, great excitement is expected within the golfing community as places are limited.

The partnership with Boustead Properties BHd will provide this award-winning property developer the opportunity to showcase its one Cochrane Residences.

Prizes are up for grab for the individual medals (A Medal 0-12, B Medal 13-24, Ladies 0-30), hole-in-one and other novelty contests. Bridgestone is a main contributor and players can expect to receive Bridgestone caps, balls and equipment as part of their experience.

Low handicappers will have their eye on getting back to winning after a very long, lean six months in 2020, while for most it will be the perfect opportunity to enjoy the atmosphere, get some exercise and reconnect with fellow Ace scorers.

Safety will be uppermost in everyone’s mind in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The golfing community can look forward to an exceptional Aces tournament this year thanks to the backing of One Cochrane Residences,” Golf Malaysia general manager Andrew Ng said.

“Their latest development is golf centric, with unapparelled views of The Royal Selangor Golf Club that will appeal to our participants and their devotion to golf in all its forms.

“This will be the ideal opportunity for both parties to get acquainted in a casual atmosphere and create far-reaching opportunities.”

Entry is at RM430 per person and is inclusive of green and buggy fee, breakfast, lunch, Crest Link Polo Shirt and tournaments gifts. Applications can be made via email to golfmsiat@gmail.com or call: 03-5638 6885.