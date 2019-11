DENICE “The Menace Fairtex” Zamboanga will face the toughest opposition of her career in Kuala Lumpur next Friday, Dec 6.

The Filipina athlete tangles with hometown hero Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan in ONE Championship’s final mixed martial arts event of 2019 inside the Axiata Arena.

Plenty is at stake for both warriors at ONE: MARK OF GREATNESS, but for Zamboanga, this has always been a goal she has dreamed of achieving.

“[I am] really grateful to be part of the best organization in the world. I’m very excited to represent my own country,” the Thailand-based athlete said.

“This is a big opportunity for me, fighting against a top contender in my division, especially [in] my debut.”

ONE Championship is home to several warriors from The Philippines who have flown the country’s flag high in some of the most intense battles in the promotion.

“The Menace Fairtex” knows she has a long way to go before reaching that level, but she promises to give it 100 percent.

“I’m working very hard for this fight. I want to start my ONE Championship journey with a win,” she said.

“I don’t have any plans of wasting this magnificent opportunity ONE Championship has given me.”

“This match is for everyone who believes in me. I dedicate this to God, family, friends, and supporters.”

Standing in her way of glory is a fellow young talent who is looking to climb her way to the pinnacle of the women’s atomweight division.

Jihin has been almost unstoppable – she has only one defeat on her record.

It is hard to pick out what her biggest flaws are, but the Fairtex Fight Team athlete realizes she does hold a couple of advantages over the local lady.

“She’s well rounded, so I need to be careful with her striking and ground game as well,” she said.

“I don’t see any weaknesses from her except for her wrestling. I guess my wrestling is better than hers.”

ONE: MARK OF GREATNESS on Friday, Dec 6, is ONE Championship’s final show of 2019. Expect fireworks from this 13-bout showcase.