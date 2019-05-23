ONE: Enter the Dragon highlights

ONE Championship™ (ONE), put on another exciting night of martial arts action at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE: Enter the Dragon featured a number of unforgettable and compelling contests to the delight of the crowd.

In the main event, Christian “The Warrior” Lee of Singapore captured the ONE Lightweight World Championship with a stunning technical knockout victory over Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki of Japan, becoming the youngest male mixed martial arts World Champion in history.

In the co-main event, Regian “The Immortal” Eersel of The Netherlands was crowned the inaugural ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion with a unanimous decision victory over countryman Nieky “The Natural” Holzken.

