SINGAPORE: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), in partnership with the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA), is set to host the 2019 GAMMA World Championship this Nov 18-23 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event brings together over 40 teams from GAMMA member nations consisting of world-class amateur mixed martial arts athletes and coaches.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “ONE Championship is excited to host the 2019 GAMMA World Championship in Singapore this Nov 18-23. As the world’s largest martial arts organization, we are committed to providing all amateur mixed martial arts athletes the opportunity to showcase their skills on the largest most prestigious global platform for martial arts competition. Working with GAMMA in this initiative is very important for us here at ONE Championship. Our athletes are the very foundation of the sport, who inspire the world with their incredible stories, and stand as role models for society. As a lifelong martial artist, I am personally invested in ensuring that all athletes have the right support to pursue a viable professional career in the mixed martial arts industry.”

Teams from over 40 countries have been confirmed to participate in the tournament, including over 300 top amateur athletes and 100 coaches.

Athletes will be competing for national pride in the discipline of mixed martial arts across 16 weight divisions, both male and female. At the end of the tournament, the top male and female athletes will earn a contract with ONE Championship worth US$100,000 (RM457,532.17) each. In addition, the winner of each weight division will earn a one year training scholarship at Evolve MMA, Asia’ premier championship brand for martial arts.

