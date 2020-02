AS ONE Championship places the health and safety of all athletes, staff, and the thousands of fans in Singapore as the utmost priority, the organization has deemed it necessary to close ONE: KING OF THE JUNGLE to the general public and media.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “In light of the coronavirus situation in Singapore, I have made the decision to convert ONE: KING OF THE JUNGLE on Feb 28 into a closed event for broadcast only. The Singapore Indoor Stadium will not be open to the general public.

“The event will now proceed behind closed doors. All scheduled live TV and digital platform streams across 150+ countries around the world will continue as planned. More than ever, the world needs hope and strength right now. Our heroes are prepared to inspire you with the greatest performances of their lives.

“At ONE Championship, our mission since Day 1 has been to unleash real-life superheroes who ignite the world with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration. I am incredibly proud of our athletes, especially those in Singapore who – despite all that is going on – have chosen to march forward and show the world what we can do. Let us unite as a country and show strength as a continent to conquer the coronavirus.”

Fans who purchased tickets to attend the event live can visit APACTix for full refund details or email enquiry@apactix.com.

ONE: KING OF THE JUNGLE is set to showcase the very best athletes from Singapore and all over the world, with these stars ready to bring the country together in unity and strength to battle through adversity.

In the main event, two-sport ONE World Champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is scheduled to defend her ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Title against Janet Todd of the United States.

In the co-main event, reigning ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao of Thailand will take on Rocky Ogden of Australia for the inaugural ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title.

Representing Singapore on the global stage is former ONE Lightweight World Title challenger Amir Khan, who is accompanied by fellow Singaporean standouts Tiffany “No Chill” Teo and Radeem Rahman. In addition, Singapore-based athletes Ritu Phogat and Troy Worthen are set to see action.