LAST Saturday night, June 15, at the Baoshan Arena in Shanghai, China, the biggest and brightest stars of ONE Championship came out to showcase their incredible skills at ONE: LEGENDARY QUEST.

In the main event, reigning ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand overcame a game effort from challenger Alma Juniku of Australia, winning by unanimous decision to retain her World Title.

In the co-main event, Malaysian sensation and former ONE World Title challenger Agilan “Alligator” Thani spoiled veteran Yoshihiro “Sexyama” Akiyama’s ONE Championship debut, defeating the legend via unanimous decision.