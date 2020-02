RICH Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series, a subsidiary of ONE Championship™ (ONE), the largest global sports media property in Asian history, recently held its action-packed ONE Warrior Series 10 event in Singapore last Wednesday, 19 February 2020.

The world’s top martial arts prospects came out to showcase their skills, as they pursue a six-figure contract with ONE Championship. After a series of compelling bouts, Michael Walker, Koji Shikuwa, Marc Grayson, Ryoji Kudo, and Min Hyuk Lee, all received Warrior Bonuses for their efforts.

Official photos of ONE Warrior Series 10 can be found at this link: https://photos.app.goo.gl/2oQTXfA7aAGR5jMb7

Rich Franklin, CEO of ONE Warrior Series, stated: “What a card from top to bottom! Tonight, we gave out more bonuses to warriors who lost their matches than those who won. Koji Shikuwa survived a Suloev Stretch, and though he couldn’t stand properly, he finished the round. His amazing spirit and refusal to give up was incredible. As Koji exited the arena, he apologized to me for not being able to finish. That is the warrior spirit that embodies ONE Warrior Series.”

Jonathan Fong, Director of ONE Warrior Series, stated: “Min Hyuk Lee and Ryoji Kudo put on a show for the ages. The level of talent we have recruited in ONE Warrior Series will be making waves in the future. There were over a dozen new faces on the card tonight and several caught our attention immediately. Keep an eye out for Egypt’s Ahmed Faress, and all the athletes who turned in exemplary performances tonight.”

Complete Results of ONE Warrior Series 10

Mixed Martial Arts Lightweight: Byung Hee Lim defeats Kieran Joblin by Technical Knockout (TKO) at 3:52 minutes of round 1

Mixed Martial Arts Featherweight: Ahmed Faress defeats Alan Philpott by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:02 of round 1

Mixed Martial Arts Featherweight: Ryoji Kudo defeats Min Hyuk Lee by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

Kickboxing Featherweight: Sasha Moisa defeats Shahzaib Rindh by Knockout (KO) at 2:10 minutes of round 3

Mixed Martial Arts Welterweight: Mehdi Bagheri defeats Koji Shikuwa by TKO (Doctor Stoppage) at 5:00 minutes of round 2

Kickboxing Flyweight: Kanta Motoyama defeats Michael Walker by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

Mixed Martial Arts Heavyweight: Dannie Van Heerden defeats Arash Mardani by TKO (Referee Stoppage) at 3:57 minutes of round 1

Mixed Martial Arts Middleweight: Marc Grayson defeats Ricky Alchin by Submission (Armbar) at 3:57 minutes of round 3

Mixed Martial Arts Strawweight: Adib Sulaiman defeats Susovan Ghosh by TKO (Strikes) at 4:57 minutes of round 2

Mixed Martial Arts Atomweight: Anita Karim defeats Marie Ruumet by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

Mixed Martial Arts Catchweight (60.0kg): Manthan Rane defeats Joey Baylon by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

Mixed Martial Arts Strawweight: Irfan Ahmad defeats Peter Danasoe by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

Mixed Martial Arts Bantamweight: Shammah Chandran defeats Saksit Janhom by Submission (Injury) at 1:01 of round 1

Mixed Martial Arts Catchweight (64.5kg): Rana Rudra Pratap Singh defeats Seung Hyun Cho by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 1:06 minutes of round 1