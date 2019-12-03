ONE Warrior Series officially announces Dec 4 event

SINGAPORE: Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series, a subsidiary of ONE Championship™ (ONE), the largest global sports media property in Asian history, holds its sixth and final event of the year on Wednesday, Dec 4 in Singapore.

The travel series talent search program has experienced immense success in 2019, producing world class talent who have moved on to compete in ONE Championship, the world’s largest martial arts organisation. As ONE Warrior Series continues to scour the globe for the world’s best martial arts talent, the show is gearing up for a packed 2020 schedule with stops in iconic locations in countries such as Pakistan, Japan, New Zealand, Thailand, and South Africa, among others. The show will continue to host its events in Singapore.

Rich Franklin, CEO of ONE Warrior Series, stated: “We are capping off an exciting year of recruitment with our sixth and final event. This card is full of great match-ups, but I’m particularly excited to see the women battle it out, as some are beginning to separate themselves from the competition and becoming one step closer to earning their contract with ONE Championship.”

Jonathan Fong, Director of ONE Warrior Series, stated: “Looking back on 2019, we’ve had a successful year beefing up our roster while promoting three prospects up to ONE Championship. There are a number of intriguing matchups on the OWS 9 card as we have some of our most exciting athletes returning to compete for the last time this year.”

Episodes from Seasons 1-4 of Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series can be found on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/OneFCMMA. Succeeding seasons are broadcast through worldwide partner networks.

