Singapore: Rich Franklin’s One Warrior Series is set to hold its first official athlete tryout in Australia. The tryout will be held at KMA Champion Martial Arts in Sydney on 9 February, with an open invitation to all aspiring martial arts professionals.

All applicants must register online at http://www.onefc.com/ows/register, deadline by 1 February. All applicants must also pass the initial screening, after which they will receive email confirmation with further details about the tryout.

The screening and tryout process will consist of pad sessions, grappling demonstrations, conditioning exams, and an interview process, among others. Once selected, athletes will compete in professional bouts with a chance at earning a USD $100,000++ contract with One Championship

Episodes of Rich Franklin’s One Warrior Series are available on One Championship’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/OneFCMMA

Rich Franklin, Vice President of One Championship and CEO of One Warrior Series, stated: “I believe traveling to Australia will allow us to diversify the roster for One Warrior Series, and it is time for these athletes to make their impact in the organization. This will be our first, and long overdue trip to Australia, and we will get into some exciting activities for the upcoming episodes.”

Jonathan Fong, Director and Co-Host of One Warrior Series, stated: “After a year of traveling and searching all over Asia, we finally expanded our reach beyond to Australia and New Zealand. This region has already produced some elite level talent in One Championship including Martin Nguyen, Ev Ting, Reece McLaren, and Adrian Pang, among others. I’m also expecting the stakes for our activities in this region to be upped significantly, so viewers can look forward to that this season.”

Rich Franklin’s One Warrior Series is a travel series talent search which runs in 30-minute episodes. The show aims to discover new martial arts talent, providing promising young athletes with the platform to unleash their martial arts greatness. Franklin, who serves as the show’s host, travels with co-host Jonathan Fong, searching for talent, experiencing local cultures and testing their boundaries.

Australia episodes will air in Season 3 of Rich Franklin’s One Warrior Series which is currently filming.

