ONE Championship™ (ONE), once again returned to the Impact Arena in Bangkok to deliver yet another spectacular martial arts event last Friday night, 10 May. ONE: Warriors of Light saw the best and the brightest stars in martial arts grace the ONE Circle to showcase their incredible skills.

In the main event, reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao successfully retained his World Title, defeating game challenger Hiroaki Suzuki of Japan by unanimous decision after five rounds.

In the co-main event, Petchdam Petchyindee Academy of Thailand defeated Elias Mahmoudi of Algeria to capture the inaugural ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship.

Check out the top highlights from ONE: WARRIORS OF LIGHT here in this short video.

Hi Res: https://onechampionship.sharefile.com/d-s6ce2eebad15414a9

Low Res: https://onechampionship.sharefile.com/d-s3d0a74855334e498