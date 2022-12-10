Only 16 teams to compete in Super League next season?

PETALING JAYA: Are Melaka United FC and Sarawak United FC on the brink of losing their spots to play in Super League next season?

Malaysia Football League (MFL) Club Licensing First Instance Body chairman, Sheikh Mohd Nasir Sheikh Mohd Sharif said both Melaka United and Sarawak United would not be granted a national licence to play due to failure to meet the requirements set in MFL Club Licensing regulations 2022.

In Melaka United’s case, Sheikh Mohd Nasir explained that the club failed to submit the payment or proof of settlement on their overdue payables to employees as of June and Aug 2022.

Sheikh Mohd Nasir said Sarawak United, on the other hand, failed to meet the financial and sporting criteria and had two FIFA cases whereby a decision was made by the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) against former players - Sandro Da Silva Mendonca and Taylor Francis George Regan.

“However, Melaka United and Sarawak United can file appeals to MFL by Oct 19, 2022 with the cut of time being 5 pm,” he told a press conference here, today.

The decision was made during the two-day MFL Club Licensing FIB meeting chaired by Sheikh Mohd Nasir which began yesterday.

As such, Sheikh Mohd Nasir said only 10 teams competing in the 2022 Super League have passed and been granted the national club license which are Johor Darul Ta’zim, Kedah Darul Aman FC, Negeri Sembilan FC, Penang FC, Petaling Jaya City FC, Sri Pahang FC, Selangor FC, Terengganu FC, Kuala Lumpur City FC and Sabah FC.

In the meantime, he also informed that there were six teams from the 2022 Premier League that were granted to the license and therefore enabling them to join the 2023 Super League which are Kelantan FC, Kuching City FC, Kelantan United FC, Perak FC, PDRM FC and UiTM FC .

He said as a proactive measure, MFL required each team to submit documents proving that they are free of any overdue salaries, as well as payments to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) by Dec 15 ahead of the upcoming Super League season next year.

Meanwhile, MFL chief executive officer Stuart Ramalingam said the 2023 Super League will feature 16 teams should his side not receive appeals from Melaka United and Sarawak United.

Last July, MFL announced that the Malaysia League (M-League) will be restructured from the 2023 season onwards, with 18 teams (instead of 12 currently) featuring in the Super League and the Premier League discontinued temporarily.

The 2023 Super League will witness 18 teams competing for 16 slots in 2024 Super League, while the 16-team Super League format will remain for the following seasons.

Through the revamp, a Reserve League will be introduced from next season, with all 18 teams involved in the 2023 Super League required to field Under-23 sides for development purposes.

Asked on the fate of Melaka United and Sarawak United next season, Stuart said based on the league structure next season, there is a possibility that they can play in the M3 League, governed by the Amateur Football League (AFL).

“Nevertheless, such consideration (Melaka United and Sarawak United to play in M3 League) is under jurisdiction of the different body (AFL), MFL do not have jurisdiction on that,” he added.

In another development, Stuart said those local teams that wished to obtain the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) license will have to submit their financial documents by April 30 next year. - Bernama