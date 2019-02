PARIS: Naomi Osaka has split from her coach Sascha Bajin just weeks after the 21-year-old added the Australian Open to her first Grand Slam at the US Open last year, the Japanese player announced Monday.

“Hey everyone, I will no longer be working together with Sascha. I thank him for his work and wish him all the best in the future,“ Osaka said.

The coach also took to Twitter to comment on the matter.

“Thank you Naomi. I wish you nothing but the best as well. What a ride that was. Thank you for letting me be part of this.”

The US based player has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the big time after rising from 72 in the world to number one in the past 12 months.

She became the first Asian to hold the top ranking after downing Czech Petra Kvitova in a tight final in Australia after beating Serena Williams in a memorable US Open final last year in which she won many fans for her grace under pressure. — AFP