WHEN former Liverpool striker Michael Owen (pix) was allowed to leave Real Madrid, his first, and obvious, choice was to return to his boyhood club Liverpool where he made his name as a world class striker.

After earning a fearsome reputation as one of Europe’s elite strikers, the striker was sold by the Reds in 2004 to Los Blancos for £8 million (RM44m).

However, he only spent one season in Spain before returning to England, in the colours of Newcastle United.

Prior to his return, reports had linked the ex-England international with a return to Merseyside but a bid from the Magpies for £16 million (RM88m) was accepted by Madrid and Owen moved to Tyneside.

But it was his move to Manchester United in 2009 that soured the relationship between the Ballon d’Or winner and the Kop.

The 38-year-old has always insisted it was always his dream to rejoin the Reds and said there was an agreement in place for him to return before Newcastle secured his signature.

Speaking after attending the recent Everton vs Liverpool viewing party in Kuala Lumpur organised by Cadbury, the official snack partner for the English Premier League, Owen said: “In my mind, I thought ‘go to Madrid for two years’ and then come back. I even shook the chairman and chief executive’s hand and said ‘make sure you get me back’.

“It would have been my dream to return to Anfield. It didn’t happen and I don’t blame anyone.

“I met Rafa Benitez and we had sorted everything out to come back.

“But I had gone for £8 million and Liverpool wanted to buy me back for £10 million (RM55m), then Newcastle came in and offered £16 million.

“The Real president knocked on my hotel room door and said ‘you are staying or you are going to Newcastle’,” the Cadbury brand ambassador added.

He explained how Liverpool’s financial limitations ruled out a dream comeback.

“I spoke to Liverpool and asked if they would match it but they said £10 million was their maximum.

“At Newcastle, I had it in my contract that I could go back for a set amount. I agreed to go to Newcastle on the basis that I could still go back to Liverpool.”

The striker endured an injury-riddled four years at Newcastle, before his controversial move to Manchester United – netting 17 times in 52 games for the club, before leaving in 2012 for a final season with Stoke. He made his Liverpool debut at 17 and starred at the 1998 World Cup aged 18.

On another matter, Owen claimed Kepa Arrizabalaga’s very public row with Maurizio Sarri was a “misunderstanding rather then lack of respect”.

Chelsea manager Sarri was left furious after Arrizabalaga refused to be substituted before extra time in the Carabao Cup final.

“Well I thought it was a misunderstanding. I didn’t think he was refusing to come off but I think he was trying to tell the manager (Sarri) that he’s fine.

“Kepa was limping around so the manager thought he can’t have such situation in a final. So, there was a misunderstanding. The captain (Cesar Azpilicueta) should have communicated the incident to the manager.

“It looked very bad publicly but I think it was more a misunderstanding than a lack of respect,” he said.