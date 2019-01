INDIANAPOLIS: The Indiana Pacers pulled together to beat the mighty Toronto Raptors 110-106 on Wednesday but the win was overshadowed by a possible season-ending injury to their star guard Victor Oladipo.

Oladipo will need to undergo more tests from team doctors on Thursday to determine the extent of the damage.

“After suffering a serious injury to his right knee, Victor Oladipo will have an MRI tomorrow and an update will be provided then,“ the NBA club said in a news release.

The all-star NBA guard was hurt when he fell to the floor while defending against Raptors forward Pascal Siakam with just over four minutes left in the first half.

Oladipo, who was removed from the court in a stretcher, may need surgery. Oladipo had four points, three rebounds and one assist before he left the game.

He is the Pacers’ leading scorer, averaging 19.2 points per game. He missed 11 games in November and December due to right knee soreness.

Over his NBA career, Oladipo is averaging 17.5 points per game. — AFP