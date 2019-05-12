Pacquiao to fight Thurman in WBA welterweight showdown

LOS ANGELES: Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao (pix) will fight Keith Thurman on July 20 in a World Boxing Association welterweight title showdown, promoters said Saturday.

An announcement on Saturday on the Fox television broadcast of the Premier Boxing Champions card featuring Jarrett Hurd and Julian Williams confirmed the bout.

Eight-division world champion Pacquiao, 40, is coming off a January victory over American Adrien Broner that took his record to 61-7-2 with 39 knockouts.

He holds the WBA’s secondary “world” welterweight title.

In Thurman he’ll be taking on the WBA’s “super world champion” in the division.

Thurman returned from a near two-year layoff to retain his title with a 12-round majority decision over Josesito Lopez on Jan 26.

The venue for the fight was not announced. — AFP