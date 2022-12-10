Pahang assembly: RM2.35m allocation to upgrade Darul Makmur Stadium

KUANTAN: An allocation of RM2.35 million will be used to upgrade the Darul Makmur Stadium here, said Pahang Human Resources, Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain.

He said the allocation, which will cover upgrading stadium facilities and surroundings, will also be used to celebrate the stadium’s golden jubilee next year.

“A book on its (stadium) history and transformation needs to be published and launched in conjunction with the golden jubilee celebrations. This is aimed at ensuring that the historic events of the Darul Makmur Stadium will be remembered, especially by the younger generation,“ he said while wrapping up the debate on the Pahang Budget 2023 at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Apart from this, Mohd Johari said the state government also hopes to reactivate equestrian in Pahang, through an allocation of RM1.5 million via the Pahang Sports Council for the renovation of the Pahang Equestrian Centre, in Tanjung Lumpur here, as well the organisation of the sport at the national level.

Meanwhile, State Science, Technology, Innovation, Communication and Multimedia Committee chairman Datuk Mohammad Fakhruddin Mohd Ariff said the construction of 242 communication towers, under the Jalinan Digital Negara (JENDELA) initiative, is expected to be completed in stages until the middle of next year.

The project to upgrade 902 existing transmitter stations in the state has been upgraded to 4G networks, while for the fixed broadband network upgrade project, a total of 88,144 premises have been completed so far, with 30,116 premises pending.

All 69 Orang Asli villages in Pahang completed the installation of broadband internet satellite technology in April.

Mohammad Fakhruddin also said the state government is participating in financing an internet service project using satellite technology in 50 rural and inland villages known as Pahang Rural Internet Services and Multimedia Access (PRISMA PAHANG), worth RM3 million, which will provide free internet services for a period of 12 months in the location involved starting this month.

The debate continues tomorrow. - Bernama