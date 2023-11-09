Pahang Rangers gun down JDT in penalty shootout to win Malaysia Futsal Cup

SHAH ALAM: Pahang Rangers FC added another title to their collection by winning the Malaysia Futsal Cup (MFC) after beating Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) 3-1 in a penalty shootout at the Melawati Stadium, here last night.

During the penalty shootout, Pahang Rangers FC goalkeeper Zainulzahin Sinuan emerged as the hero after saving two spot kicks while Pahang Rangers made their kicks count through Brazilian import Sergio Jamur, Akmarulnizam Mohd Idris and Ahmad Harith Na’im Mohd Nasir.

Zainulzahin saved the attempts by JDT skipper Mohd Firdaus Ambiah and Mohd Azwann Ismail while Muhammad Saad Abdul Sani’s spot kick hit the bar and bounced out

The only player to score for JDT during the shootout was Thailand import Tanatul Thadavirot.

In regulation play, Pahang Rangers had bounced back from a 1-3 deficit to level the tie at 3-3 and force the match in extra time but even the extra-time play ended in a 4-4, forcing the match into a penalty shootout.

The win was Pahang Rangers’ second title since the East Coast side had also clinched the Malaysian Premier League Futsal title last month, incidentally after beating JDT.

Last year, Selangor MAC emerged as the inaugural champion of the Malaysia Futsal Cup. - Bernama