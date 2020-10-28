Pakistan confirm tour to South Africa next year

KARACHI: Pakistan will visit South Africa for a limited-overs tour next year, the national cricket board said Tuesday.

The Asian giants will play three one-day internationals and as many Twenty20s in April, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced.

Originally supposed to take place in September and October this year, the tour was postponed amid high numbers of Covid-19 cases in South Africa.

The PCB said the tour would form part of the Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

The league – with all teams playing four home and as many away series – will determine who qualifies for the Men’s World Cup in 2023, to be hosted by India.

The top seven teams will win a spot at the tournament, while hosts India automatically qualify.

Pakistan open their campaign in the Super League with a three-match, one-day series, starting Friday against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi. – AFP